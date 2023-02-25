Watch: UAE sends fleet of ambulances to Syria for earthquake rescue operations

The ERC has completed its preparations to meet the needs of Syrians during the Holy Month
The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has given Syria 10 state-of-the-art ambulances, as part of Operation Gallant Knight 2 and the UAE's ongoing efforts to aid the quake-hit Syrian people.
Dr. Salem Al Falasi, who is in charge of following up on the needs of the health sector in Syria, said that this initiative is a continuation of the UAE's humanitarian support for the Syrian people in the recovery state, in line with the UAE leadership's vision to launch such initiatives.
Dr. Al Falasi added that this support will continue to ensure meeting the basic humanitarian needs of the Syrian people, as these ambulances are equipped to go off-road into rugged terrain and deliver medical services to quake-affected.
He stressed that the UAE continues to support Syria's health sector, as part of Operation Gallant Knight 2, and to identify and meet the needs of Syrian hospitals and health authorities.
For his part, Dr. Samer Ahmed, Associate Director of the Health Department in Latakia, praised the UAE's ongoing efforts to support the health sector in Syria by providing state-of-the-art ambulances, which make it easier for the medical staff to carry out their duties.
ALSO READ:
