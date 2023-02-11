Watch: UAE sends 117 tonnes of relief supplies in 24 hours to Turkey, Syria

The heroic mission falls under the country's 'Gallant Knight/2' operation
Over the last 24 hours, the United Arab Emirates has sent 117 tonnes of relief supplies (as part of Operation 'Gallant Knight / 2') to the victims of the earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey, bringing devastating loss of life.
These include 97 tonnes of foodstuffs, 20 tonnes of medical supplies, and 696 tents to shelter the affected people via cargo flights to Syria and Turkey, that total 36 to date.
Using sophisticated tools and equipment, the Emirati search and rescue crews are continuing their mission to save people buried beneath the wreckage.
