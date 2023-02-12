UAE: 30,000 food parcels, winter clothes collected for quake-affected victims in Syria, Turkey

'Bridges of Goodness' campaign is witnessing an enthusiastic response from all spectrums of society, showing solidarity with the conditions of those affected by the devastating quake

By WAM Published: Sun 12 Feb 2023, 8:30 PM

The “Bridges of Goodness”, a campaign launched by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) to provide relief to those affected by earthquakes in Syria and Turkiye, has collected more than 30,000 food parcels and large quantities of winter clothes, blankets and other humanitarian needs.

The campaign, which is being jointly organised by the ERC in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Community Development, and a number of local humanitarian and charitable organisations, is witnessing an enthusiastic response from all spectrums of Emirati society, which showed great solidarity with the conditions of those affected by the devastating earthquake disaster.

Yesterday was a special day in the UAE’s journey of charity, giving, and solidarity with people experiencing disasters from across the world. More than 2,000 volunteers responded to the call of humanitarian duty and the ERC and gathered at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the Dubai Exhibition Centre in the Dubai Expo City, and in Sharjah, next to Khalid Lake to prepare and pack relief materials, food and health parcels, and other the necessary needs, which will be sent to quake-hit areas as part of "The Gallant Knight/2" operation which has so far provided many humanitarian needs to reduce the repercussions of the current conditions experienced by those affected.

Hammoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Acting Secretary-General of the ERC, said that the "Bridges of Goodness" campaign is an extension of the UAE's unlimited giving journey to mitigate the humanitarian repercussions resulting from disasters and crises and ease their impact on the different people worldwide without discrimination or any inhumane considerations.

Al Junaibi confirmed that the Bridges of Goodness campaign would continue during the next two weeks to provide more humanitarian aid and improve the UAE's response for the benefit of those affected by the earthquake.

He indicated that the centres for receiving in-kind donations in the ERC's centres at the state level would receive donations and material donations through deposits. banking services, smartphone applications, text messages, a toll-free phone number, the ERC's website, in addition to the ERC's representatives in commercial centres, markets and various institutions.

He paid tribute to the Emirati humanitarian organisations, philanthropists and volunteers for joining the humanitarian campaign.

