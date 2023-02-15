UAE announces additional $50-million aid for earthquake victims in Syria

Out of this sum, $20 million will go to the implementation of humanitarian projects

The UAE Air Force delivers humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Syria on February 14. — Reuters

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Wednesday ordered that an additional $50-million aid be provided to earthquake victims in Syria.

The fund is part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to support Syrian people, in response to the UN's emergency appeal for the country.

Out of this sum, $20 million will go to the implementation of humanitarian projects, the state news agency Wam said.

