UAE announces additional $50-million aid for earthquake victims in Syria

UAE Gender Balance Council, World Bank explore cooperation to enhance women's economic participation
World Bank official praises UAE’s progress in advancing gender balance and supporting the economic empowerment of women
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Wednesday ordered that an additional $50-million aid be provided to earthquake victims in Syria.
The fund is part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to support Syrian people, in response to the UN's emergency appeal for the country.
Out of this sum, $20 million will go to the implementation of humanitarian projects, the state news agency Wam said.
More to follow.
ALSO READ:
World Bank official praises UAE’s progress in advancing gender balance and supporting the economic empowerment of women
The project that familiarises residents with their rights and duties provided by laws wins Creative Government Innovation Award
In a video message to World Government Summit, Erdogan says the disaster demonstrated the significance of international solidarity
The move is a joint action by The Big Heart Foundation and Sharjah Charity International in collaboration with Sharjah Broadcasting Authority
The 2023 edition of the index launched by the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government expands coverage to 105 countries
UAE minister tells World Government Summit that technology is not the answer to all the problems faced by the education sector
At the World Government Summit, Sheikh Saud says Ras Al Khaimah witnessed the largest number of visitors in 2022
Dr Tedros says the UAE is playing a vital role with flights, medical supplies and surgical trauma kits