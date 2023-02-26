Look: UAE school students pack, donate 350 boxes of relief items for Turkey-Syria earthquake victims

A drive launched by the Emirates Red Crescent earlier this month also saw volunteers gather to mobilise supplies for affected families

Supplied photos

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sun 26 Feb 2023, 3:43 PM Last updated: Sun 26 Feb 2023, 4:22 PM

Students from kindergarten sections to Grade 12 of a private school in Abu Dhabi have come together to contribute relief items for thousands of people, including children, affected by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

In a four-day collection drive, students of The Model School in Abu Dhabi’s Mussafah donated blankets, sweaters, baby food, diapers, raincoats, clothes, canned food, dry fruits and more.

School principal Dr V.V. Abdul Kader said that 350 cartons of items have been handed over to the authorities of Emirates Red Crescent.

“Our contribution is made in support of the ‘Bridges of Goodness’ campaign launched by the Emirates Red Crescent to support those affected by earthquakes in Turkey and Syria,” Kader said.

The Model School collection drive saw an overwhelming response from students and their parents.

“In this hour of crisis, it is the duty of each individual to offer support in ways one can. We saw a tremendous response from all the classes starting from KG 1, KG2 to Grade 12. Most of the items donated by our children are brand new. The items like warm clothes and dry fruits will help people handle the harsh winter climate,” Kader underlined.

Once students offered the essential items, it was collected by the Social Service League of the school, and then handed over to the officials from the Emirates Red Crescent.

Earlier this month, the ERC, in collaboration with 16 humanitarian organisations, launched the ‘Bridges of Goodness’ campaign. The drive urged community members to support the voluntary effort to gather and mobilise humanitarian relief supplies in solidarity with the affected Syrian and Turkish families.

“With our contributions, we are also sending our hopes, prayers and thoughts supporting the affected people to cope with the tragedy,” the principal added.

