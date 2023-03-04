Look: UAE royal visits Syrian earthquake victims recovering in country's hospitals

One of the kids he met was the nine-year-old who had been pulled out from the rubble of a building after being trapped for almost 40 hours

Photo Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Media Office

By Web Desk Published: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 4:07 PM

A UAE leader and a member of the royal family recently visited the children who are undergoing treatment in the country's hospitals after being saved from the catastrophic earthquake that killed thousands of people in Turkey and Syria in February.

Touching photos shared on Saturday show Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and chairman of Emirates Red Crescent, checking on the children as they lay on the hospital beds. He held their hands and spoke to them with sincerity.

One of the kids he met was the nine-year-old who had been pulled out from the rubble of a building after being trapped for almost 40 hours. Thanks to Abu Dhabi doctors, she is now recovering from her life-threatening injuries.

The earthquake victims were flown into the country as part of an initiative from Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, Mother of the Nation, and Honourary President of Emirates Red Crescent.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed directed healthcare teams to provide the victims with the highest levels of care.

The gesture reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to helping the earthquake victims under the Bridges of Giving campaign and supporting others who had been hit by humanitarian disasters and crises worldwide.

