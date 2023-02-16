UAE sends more food, medical, sheltering supplies to quake-affected people in Syria, Turkey

Both parties agreed to continue efforts to improve collaboration in several areas, culminating in a cooperation agreement at the forum's annual meetings
For the tenth day in a row, the UAE is sending more relief assistance to people affected by the earthquakes that struck Syria and Turkey recently as part of the''Gallant Knight / 2'' operation.
The UAE sent 41 cargo planes to Syria and 33 to Turkey, bringing to 74 the total aid flights to both countries, carrying 1,881 tonnes of food and medical supplies and tents.
As part of the operation, the UAE search and rescue teams are strenuously carrying out their missions to search for survivors under the rubble.
Earlier on Wednesday, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has ordered the provision of an additional $50 million as relief aid for quake-affected people in Syria, with US$20 million of the sum to be allocated to implement humanitarian projects in response to the emergency appeal of the United Nations (UN) regarding Syria.
The project will be carried out in coordination with the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA).
The additional aid batch is a continuation of the UAE's ongoing efforts to support the Syrian people, provide required assistance as relief for quake-affected people, and to support the efforts of the UN and its partners in providing further relief aid to mitigate the disaster's fallout.
The UAE President had previously directed providing $50 million to aid those affected by earthquakes in Syria, and an additional $50 million to aid people in Turkey.
