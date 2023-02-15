Watch: UAE-based celebrity chefs Salt Bae, CZN Burak whip up hot meals for thousands of earthquake survivors in Turkey

Flights made between February 13-19 will require advance reservation to facilitate the evacuation process, says official
Soon after a deadly earthquake struck their homeland, viral chefs Salt Bae and CZN Burak left their kitchens at their famous UAE restaurants and embarked on an emergency mission: To bring warmth to the thousands of people left homeless amid the harsh winter cold.
The two Turkish celebrity chefs, whose restaurants have earned a good following in the UAE, have been whipping up hot meals for the earthquake survivors.
Nusr-Et, also known as Salt Bae, rolled out a mobile kitchen, besides delivering blankets and basic necessities to those in need.
"We started serving hot food to more people, targeting 5,000 people every day," Salt Bae said in a recent post on Instagram, sharing a video of how they are preparing the meals.
"I know this is important because I lived in a tent for a year and a half during the 1999 Golcuk earthquake,” he also said in a separate post. Salt Bae has also been sharing messages of hope and solidarity from various influencers across the globe.
In another video, his team is also seen packing tonnes of relief goods, including blankets, and loading them onto a truck.
Burak Özdemir's claim to fame as CZN Burak was his charming smile, but over the past few days, grief was all over his face as his heart broke for those hit by the catastrophe. He wasted no time and helped in the best way he knew how.
CZN Burak flew from the UAE to the earthquake hit zones and set up a pop-up kitchen with his team. Using giant pots and ladles, he has been cooking up the dishes himself.
Beyond the meals, he has also been serving hugs, letting people know how much he cares.
"May Allah bless everyone who is trying their best," he wrote in the post above.
