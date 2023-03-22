UAE Rulers congratulate Arab, Muslim leaders on advent of Ramadan

Almost half of the Muslim world will try and spot the moon tonight to ascertain the start of the holy month – which, in the UAE, will be Thursday, March 23
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent congratulatory messages to the Kings, Emirs and Presidents of Arab and Islamic nations on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.
Sheikh Mohamed wished the leaders and their peoples continued good health and well-being, and further progress and prosperity for Arab and Islamic nations.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, sent similar messages to Arab and Muslim leaders on the occasion.
The first image of the crescent Moon that signals the start of the holy month of Ramadan has been released. Abu Dhabi-based International Astronomical Centre said the Moon was photographed at 8.15am on Wednesday over the UAE Capital.
On Tuesday it was confirmed that the holy month of Ramadan will begin in the UAE on Thursday, March 23. The moon-sighting committee said the crescent moon — which signals the start of a month in the Islamic Hijri calendar — was not spotted on Tuesday (March 21) night.
On Ramadan 1, the call for the Fajr (dawn) prayer will be given at 5.02am. Muslims typically stop eating at Imsak time — which is about 10 minutes before the Fajr call for prayer. According to the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) website, Imsak is at 4.52am, while Iftar is at 6.35pm.
The Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs did not receive any report or testimonies from sky gazers