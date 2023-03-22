Exclusive: How UAE experts spotted Ramadan crescent moon this morning

The One Billion Meals campaign builds on the success of previous programmes, including last year's drive that hit its ambitious target in under a month
The first image of the crescent Moon that signals the start of the holy month of Ramadan has been released. Abu Dhabi-based International Astronomical Centre said the Moon was photographed at 8.15am on Wednesday over the UAE Capital.
Mohammad Odeh, director of the centre, was among the three experts who captured the image that clearly shows the crescent against the morning sky.
He explained to Khaleej Times: "The crescent can be spotted any time after the moon rises, which happened at 6.51am this morning. The moon and stars are not usually visible in the daytime because of the bright sunlight, [so] we have to wait for the sun to set."
The centre uses powerful astronomical cameras to capture images of celestial bodies even during the day. "This is done through a process called astro imaging," he said.
The holy month of Ramadan will begin in the UAE on Thursday, March 23. The moon-sighting committee said the crescent moon was not spotted on Tuesday (March 21) night. Islamic months last for 29 or 30 days, depending on when the moon is sighted.
Odeh highlighted how many countries will look for the crescent tonight. "Almost half of the Muslim world will try to spot the Ramadan crescent tonight. So images like the one we captured will let them know in advance that the crescent is there and can be seen."
ALSO READ:
The One Billion Meals campaign builds on the success of previous programmes, including last year's drive that hit its ambitious target in under a month
The moon-sighting committee met after the Maghrib prayer on Tuesday
Kingdom's Supreme Court had earlier called on Muslims to report the sighting of crescent either by the naked eye or through binoculars
Multi-storey parking will operate all seven days of the week
Specially designed packages to help enhance the ability to work during fasting hours
Sheikh Hamad is keen to allow the prisoners to start a new life and ease the hardships of their families
Roads will be closely monitored and smart systems are in place to catch violators
Food safety inspection teams concentrate on ensuring establishments adhere to the rules and regulations for handling, preparing, storing, and displaying food products