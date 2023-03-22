Ramadan 2023 moon-sighting: India, Pakistan, Oman, 11 other countries to announce start of holy month today

The One Billion Meals campaign builds on the success of previous programmes, including last year's drive that hit its ambitious target in under a month
The UAE's moon-sighting committee has announced that the crescent moon — which signals the start of a month in the Islamic Hijri calendar — was not spotted yesterday, making it official: the holy month of Ramadan will begin in the UAE on Thursday, March 23.
More than 14 other Ramadan-observing countries around the world are set to announce the start of the holy month today, Wednesday, March 22, once the crescent is spotted – meaning that Ramadan in these countries will fall on either Thursday, March 23, or Friday, March 24.
The full list of countries that will announce the start of Ramadan today is as follows:
So far, 17 countries have announced Thursday, March 23 as the beginning of Ramadan. These are:
As per astronomical calculations, the holy month will last for 29 days this year. The first day of Eid Al Fitr is likely to be on Friday, April 21, and residents will get a four-day weekend to mark the occasion.
The One Billion Meals campaign builds on the success of previous programmes, including last year's drive that hit its ambitious target in under a month
The moon-sighting committee met after the Maghrib prayer on Tuesday
Kingdom's Supreme Court had earlier called on Muslims to report the sighting of crescent either by the naked eye or through binoculars
Specially designed packages to help enhance the ability to work during fasting hours
