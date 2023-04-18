Ramadan 2023: UAE exceeds '1 Billion Meals' target in less than a month; Sheikh Mohammed thanks donors

Over 180,000 people contributed to the drive, Vice-President says

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 4:59 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 5:16 PM

The UAE has exceeded its ambitious target of establishing the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund. The ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign raised more than Dh1.75 billion, announced the UAE Vice-President, who had launched the campaign just before the holy month began.

More than 180,000 people contributed to the drive, tweeted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“Our thanks and appreciation to all those who contributed to this charity,” he added.

