Ramadan 2023: UAE exceeds '1 Billion Meals' target in less than a month; Sheikh Mohammed thanks donors

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority inspects 4,491 establishments to promote food safety and reduce food waste
The UAE has exceeded its ambitious target of establishing the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund. The ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign raised more than Dh1.75 billion, announced the UAE Vice-President, who had launched the campaign just before the holy month began.
More than 180,000 people contributed to the drive, tweeted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
“Our thanks and appreciation to all those who contributed to this charity,” he added.
More to follow
ALSO READ:
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority inspects 4,491 establishments to promote food safety and reduce food waste
The recipe is a creation of Chef Shaheen of YABA restaurant in Dubai
Sixty-two-year-old Keralite says he is drawn by a strong inner calling to participate in a rewarding practice
They enjoyed an evening of delicious food, entertainment and camaraderie at the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates
Tailors are working extra hours and yet are willing to accept more orders to cater to enthusiasts
The holy month, although not necessarily directly linked to her culture or religion, directly helps her develop empathy towards the less fortunate, explains expat Bianca Riley
The initiative aims to eradicate hunger in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals
Led by the UAE Food Bank, the initiative was part of a mission to encourage social responsibility and minimise waste while helping those in need