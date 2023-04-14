Free healthcare, clean water for rural communities: How Sheikh Mohammed’s foundation changed lives around the world

In 2022, the initiative spent Dh1.4 billion, positively impacting the lives of 102 million people in 100 countries around the world

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 1:25 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 1:43 PM

For years, Ascia and her fellow villagers drank polluted water that ran through a broken and rusted water pipe system that had not been repaired for over 50 years. Today, due to the work of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the entire village consisting of 1,500 families has access to clean and safe drinking water.

In 2022, MBRGI spent Dh1.4 billion, positively impacting the lives of 102 million people in 100 countries around the world. From building schools and clean water projects to mobile eye clinics and talent development initiatives, MBRGI worked on a wide range of projects. Over 35 organizations and entities work under the foundation to realize the humanitarian vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

A village benefits

Ascia hails from the village of Kayirma in Kyrgyzstan’s Chuy Province where for years she had seen how polluted water had compromised the health of her fellow villagers. She was determined to help her community, so she submitted a request to the local authorities for the required restoration work. The UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia) received the application and in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Establishment responded.

Together, the two organisations installed a new water tank and network of pipes to distribute clean water to the village’s homes, schools, health centres and mosque. Feeling incredibly grateful, Ascia followed the project’s progress every step of the way. Today, 1,500 families in Kayirma can turn on their taps and receive clean water, safe from the threat of water-borne diseases.

The MBRGI is the largest foundation of its kind in the regional field of charity, humanitarian and aid work and has been increasing its spending every year on worthy causes around the world. This year, its campaign 1 Billion Meals Endowment aims to provide a sustainable and long-term solution to improve human’s lives across the world, without any discrimination.

Supporting patients

The foundation also provided medical aid and critical treatments to patients in underprivileged communities and those who lack the financial resources to obtain healthcare. MBRGI’s efforts changed the lives of 9.4 million people in 2022, leaving an inspiring story of hope in every community.

Among them is 4-year-old Aadvika. When her parents noticed the usually energetic Aadvika lethargic and unwilling to play with other kids, they took her for a check-up, and she was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. They were devastated to find out that they would not be able to afford the treatment of their child.

Once Al Jalila Foundation learned of Aadvika’s circumstances, it launched a special campaign to collect donations through its ‘A’awen Giving’ online platform. Within a short time, enough money was collected to pay for the little girl’s treatment.

“It was heart breaking to see Aadvika suffer,” said her parents. “We felt so helpless but now we feel such remarkable support from our amazing community who are always by our side and have helped us get our precious daughter the treatment she needs.”

ALSO READ: