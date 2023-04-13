UAE: 1 Billion Meals campaign raises Dh750 million from 120,000 contributors in 20 days

The initiative aims to eradicate hunger in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals

By Wam Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 6:15 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 6:16 PM

The 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund, has raised a total of Dh750 million in 20 days, a result of contributions from 120,000 donators including major contributors, individuals, businesses and private- and public organizations.

The campaign, which coincided with the holy month of Ramadan, has seen a remarkable response since its launch, with members of the community racing to contribute and make a difference, highlighting the noble values deeply held in the UAE community.

Sustainable charity

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives said: “1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign is a practical application of Sheikh Mohammed's vision for unconditional giving, which is a key pillar of the Emirati moral code and identity. Creating hope is what we do in the UAE.

“Raising a total of Dh750 million from 120,000 contributors in 20 days is a true reflection of the principles of social solidarity, opening new horizons for charity work that addresses the needs of underprivileged populations around the world, which is among the key objectives of UAE’s humanitarian initiatives,” he added.

Long-term vision

The 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign aims to revive the culture of endowment as a tool of development and sustainable charity, and a way to support the global endeavour to eradicate hunger in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The launch of the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund, which aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged communities, represents the UAE’s long-term vision for charity and aid efforts, and its humanitarian philosophy based on sustainability, with human dignity at its core.

Contribution channels

Donations and contributions to the endowment fund can be made across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.

