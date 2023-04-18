Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Winner to get 1kg gold in upcoming Mahzooz draw

Everyone who took part in the weekly draws during Ramadan is automatically entered into the Golden Eid draw

Published: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 11:46 AM

As Eid Al Fitr draws near, one lucky winner will get to celebrate the festival with gold, as Mahzooz announces a 1kg gold prize for its Saturday draws this week.

The winner will take home 100 gold coins in the Eid-special raffle draw, bringing the total amount of gold given away during Ramadan up to 2kg.

Everyone who took part in the Mahzooz weekly draws during Ramadan is automatically entered into the Golden Eid draw, which will be held in conjunction with the Grand Draw that might see another winner of Dh20 million, and the Raffle Draw that will see a 'guaranteed' winner of Dh1 million.

“Eid is a joyous time that everyone looks forward to. It gives us an additional opportunity to make a jolly impact on people’s lives. Last week we gave away a top prize of Dh20 million to our latest multi-millionaire, and we look forward to be celebrating another lucky winner of gold this coming Saturday” says Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz.

By purchasing a Mahzooz bottle of water for Dh35, every week, participants stand the chance of winning the top prize of Dh20 million, the second prize of Dh200,000 and third prize of Dh250, in addition to a 'guaranteed' prize of Dh1 million in the raffle draw.

