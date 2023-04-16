UAE: Dh20 million grand prize won in Mahzooz draw

Other winners include Sherlon from the Philippines, who took home Dh1 million, becoming the draw's sixth guaranteed millionaire

By Web Desk Published: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 10:56 AM

The grand prize of Dh20 million has been taken home by a lucky winner in Mahzooz's 124th draws. The winner is the first multi-millionaire from the draw's new prize structure in 2023.

The second prize of Dh200,000 went to 19 winners who matched four out of five numbers, taking home Dh10,526 each. The third prize went to 757 winners, who won Dh250 each. Like every week, one raffle draw winner, Sherlon from the Philippines, took home Dh1 million, becoming Mahzooz’s sixth guaranteed millionaire. As a result of last night's draw, Dh21,389,250 was awarded in prize money to 778 participants.

Aboobacker became the fourth winner of the Ramadan gold promotion and won himself 400gms of gold coins.

In addition to the already generous weekly prizes on offer, participants can expect to win different gold prizes throughout the holy month of Ramadan. A lucky participant will have a chance to win 1kg of gold next week.

Although the prizes have been upgraded, the rules of participation remain the same and will now be exclusively offered through the Saturday Mahzooz draw, held live at 9pm. For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20 million and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1 million every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.

