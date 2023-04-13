UAE: Indian mum of 2 becomes millionaire overnight in Mahzooz draw

She says the prize money comes at the perfect time as her eldest daughter is about to attend university

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 3:04 PM

Indian expat Rinza, a 41-year-old mother of two, couldn't believe her luck when the Mahzooz team called her, saying she had won Dh1 million.

"I was shocked and spellbound when I was checking my Mahzooz account while speaking with the Mahzooz team on the phone," she said.

Rinza, who is originally from India, has been living in Qatar with her husband and two children for the past 18 years, where she works as a coordinator for a pipeline supply service.

The Qatar resident is the second female recipient and the fifth millionaire to win the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1 million under the new prize structure. The new game structure went into effect a month ago, and Mahzooz now guarantees a millionaire every week.

Rinza recently flew into the country to claim her prize at the raffle draw's studio. When the windfall finally sank in, the first thing the come to her mind was her children's education.

She said she has won the money at an ideal time because her eldest daughter is preparing to attend university, thus the / money would be put to good use.

"I've never won a single draw in my life, and I've always believed I'd never win My family and friends are overjoyed for me; thank you so much, Mahzooz, for being a positive influence in my life!"

Rinza discovered Mahzooz while scrolling through social media channels and chose to participate in it over a year ago with the specific goal of contributing to a humanitarian cause and winning was not one of her goals.

Other winners

In the same 123rd Mahzooz draw, 21 other participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh9,524 each. Some 972 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.

In addition to the already generous weekly prizes on offer, participants can expect to win different gold prizes throughout the holy month of Ramadan. A lucky participant will have a chance to win 400g of gold next week.

Jose, holder of the raffle ID 32868338, became the third winner of the Ramadan gold promotion and won himself 300gms of gold coins in the 123rd draw.

