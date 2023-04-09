Mahzooz Draw in UAE: Indian wins Dh1 million, another expat takes home 300gm gold coins

This week's draw saw 995 participants take home Dh1,443,000 in prize money

In the weekly Mahzooz Draw, Rinza from India won Dh1 million and Jose became the third winner if the Ramadan gold promotion and received 300gm of gold coins.

This week's draw saw 995 participants take home Dh1,443,000 in prize money. Twenty one participants matched four out of the following five numbers 22, 32, 35, 38, 42 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh9,524 each.

Of all participants 972 matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.

In addition to the weekly prizes on offer, participants can expect to win different gold prizes throughout the holy month of Ramadan. A lucky participant will have a chance to win 400gms of gold next week.

While the new prizes have become bolder and better, the rules of participation remain the same and will now be exclusively offered through the Saturday Mahzooz draw, held live at 9pm.

For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20,000,000 and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1,000,000 every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.

