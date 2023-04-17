Ramadan in UAE: 325 Pakistanis among prisoners released during holy month

Faisal Tirmizi, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE, said he had written to Sheikh Mohamed requesting their release

By Web Desk Published: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 8:48 PM

The Pakistani Association in Dubai has put out a tweet thanking the Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE for appreciating their efforts in repatriating prisoners that were released this Ramadan.

In a report by Geo News, Faisal Tirmizi, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE, has said that he wrote a letter to the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, requesting him to release Pakistani prisoners during the holy month.

This year, 325 Pakistani prisoners have been released from UAE prisons, the Ambassador said.

He added that, for the first time ever, he had Iftar with 65 Pakistani prisoners in the UAE. The interview took place at an event that he held for noteworthy Pakistani expats in the UAE.

