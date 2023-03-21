Ramadan in UAE: 151 prisoners pardoned by Fujairah Ruler ahead of the holy month

Sheikh Hamad is keen to allow the prisoners to start a new life and ease the hardships of their families

By WAM Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 6:16 PM

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has ordered the release of 151 prisoners, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The move comes as part of Sheikh Hamad's keenness to give the pardoned prisoners an opportunity to start a new life, reintegrate into society, and ease the hardships of their families.

The pardon was given to the prisoners who have a proven track record of good conduct.

Major General Mohamed Ahmad bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Fujairah Police's Commander-in-Chief, expressed gratitude to Sheikh Hamad for the generous gesture.

