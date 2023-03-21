Ramadan in UAE: 151 prisoners pardoned by Fujairah Ruler ahead of the holy month

The airline will not only provide religious content on its entertainment system, but will also have iftar boxes ready
His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has ordered the release of 151 prisoners, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.
The move comes as part of Sheikh Hamad's keenness to give the pardoned prisoners an opportunity to start a new life, reintegrate into society, and ease the hardships of their families.
The pardon was given to the prisoners who have a proven track record of good conduct.
Major General Mohamed Ahmad bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Fujairah Police's Commander-in-Chief, expressed gratitude to Sheikh Hamad for the generous gesture.
ALSO READ:
The airline will not only provide religious content on its entertainment system, but will also have iftar boxes ready
Almost 1.6 million displaced people have been helped by UNHCR, using its Zakat fund in 2022
Authorities will conduct daily inspections to ensure rules and regulations are being followed
This tradition practised since 1960s, has become a popular activity during the holy month, and residents look forward to the single shots fired every day to mark the end of fasting
The sighting of the crescent marks the beginning of the holy month
Parking is free on Fridays, except in zones that have blue information signs
This is in addition to the Dh20 million top prize and the weekly 'guaranteed' Dh1 million raffle draw prize
Ramadan is the Islamic holy month that stands for abstinence, purity, and worship. Here is an updated list of everything you need to know about Ramadan and its significance.