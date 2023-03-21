Ramadan in UAE: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque completes preparations to welcome worshippers

Ramadan is the Islamic holy month that stands for abstinence, purity, and worship. Here is an updated list of everything you need to know about Ramadan and its significance.
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has completed its preparations to receive masses of worshippers during the Holy Month of Ramadan. It is expected that Ramadan will witness a large turnout of worshippers as a result of recovery from the Covid‑19 pandemic, surpassing the number of visitors in previous years.
During 2019 Ramadan, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque received nearly 1.44 million people including worshippers and visitors. The centre has formed committees and teams to ensure organised and integrated work around the clock to meet guests' needs by providing various services and facilities.
The centre has also held a number of meetings with strategic partners, including government and private entities, to ensure smooth functioning of the work system in place during the Holy Month.
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has provided more than 38 electric cars to transport worshippers from parking lots to prayer halls. The centre has designated priority use of these cars for the elderly and People of Determination.
Additionally, the centre has also provided 6,579 parking spaces for worshippers, over 50 wheelchairs and water coolers distributed throughout the mosque.
To ensure the smooth flow of visitors and their safety, the teams have completed road planning works in the mosque, which shows paths for pedestrians and cyclists and facilitates the passage of mosque visitors.
The centre raised its readiness to deal with emergency health cases by providing medically equipped ambulances in cooperation with specialised authorities.
During the Holy Month, cannons will be in place to maintain the traditional customs and practices of Ramadan while embracing modernity. The cannon, known as midfa al iftar, will be placed at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and is typically fired at sunset to signal the end of the day's fasting. The cannon firing will be broadcasted live on Abu Dhabi TV.
ALSO READ:
Ramadan is the Islamic holy month that stands for abstinence, purity, and worship. Here is an updated list of everything you need to know about Ramadan and its significance.
All electric stairs and elevators, sound systems, and guidance services – including a specialised team to supervise the crowd – are in full working order
Medical professionals in the country advise those with medical conditions, including diabetes and high cholesterol, on how best to navigate spiritual practices
The police are stepping up patrols across the UAE to crack down on beggars, before and during the holy month
This initiative is launched every year to secure food aid for vulnerable communities in 50 countries
Firing of the cannons throughout the holy month marks the end of fasting hours and the start of Iftar
The sighting of the crescent marks the beginning of the holy month
The beginning and end of the month depend on the crescent moon