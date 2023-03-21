Ramadan in Dubai: Fireworks, huge discounts lined up for residents during holy month

People walk at the Souq Ramadan in Dubai on March 20, 2023, ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. — AFP

Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023

A street food market in the heart of Karama, weekly fireworks and a great online sale that will offer massive discounts on retail and staycations are some of the activities that residents and tourists can enjoy during the month of Ramadan in Dubai.

Starting March 23 until the end of Ramadan, the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) will run a packed calendar of events. “Because the weather is getting better and the city is getting vibrant, we wanted to make it a festive season,” said Suhaila Ghubash, executive director of festival and events at DFRE. The establishment was focusing on planning a vibrant Ramadan period over the next 10 years.

An online sale — which will be a combination of offers on staycation and F&B — will run from April 14 to 16. More details about this will be announced on April 10. In addition, over 200 retailers will offer promotions — including discounts and buy-one-get-one offers — during the Ramadan period.

Light show, fireworks

For the first time ever, a special Ramadan-themed building projection mapping will be displayed in two locations in the city. At Al Seef, the event will take place from March 23 to April 22 while at Al Habbay mosque in Al Khawaneej, it will run from March 27 until April 10.

Weekly fireworks display will entertain people at 4 locations across the city. Every Saturday night starting from April 1, there will be fireworks at Bluewaters, The Beach JBR, Al Seef and Dubai Festival City Mall.

Another brand new attraction will be the Ramadan street food market that will be set up at the Hamdan Colony in Karama. With the participation of several Karama food outlets, the concept will offer food lovers a chance to experience Ramadan theme décor, retail products and cultural entertainment. It will take place between March 31 and April 9.

Ramadan night markets will take place in 10 locations — including Expo City, Hatta and Global Village. Running throughout the duration of the month, these markets will offer SMEs an opportunity to bring their goods to a wider audience.

