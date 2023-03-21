Ramadan in UAE: Paid, free parking hours announced in second emirate

Parking is free on Fridays, except in zones that have blue information signs
The Ajman Municipality has announced the paid parking hours for the entire month of Ramadan. The department noted the working hours of the parking lots from Thursday to Saturday would be in two shifts - morning from 9am to 1pm and will resume from 8pm to midnight. However, parking will be free on Fridays and public holidays.
Parks in the emirate will open from 4pm until 1am on all seven days of the week.
The municipality department confirmed that the Ajman central and Manama abattoir are equipped to receive the public during the approved working hours. The abattoirs will open from 9am to 2.30pm from Monday to Thursday, and on Friday from 9am until midnight. On Saturdays and Sundays, the abattoir in Ajman and Manama will open at 9am and operate until 1.30pm.
The Ajman Transport Authority on Tuesday has also announced the schedule of its services during the holy month of Ramadan, which includes the schedule of customer satisfaction centres and express service centres for checking and registering vehicles, public transport buses, sea transport and a bus on demand.
Express vehicle inspection and registration centres to offer its services in two shifts - from Sunday to Thursday, will be open from 8am to 5pm, and Friday from 8am to noon, as for the evening shift from Saturday to Friday will offer services from 8:30pm to 2am.
Marine transport (Abra) operations during Ramadan will be divided into two shifts; the first period starts from 4pm to 6pm and from 7pm to midnight.
On-demand bus service will start from 7am to midnight. The public can also order taxis via the route application or by calling the number 600599997. As well as taxis can be ordered via WhatsApp at +971600599997, as well as the possibility of submitting complaints and remarks.
ALSO READ:
Parking is free on Fridays, except in zones that have blue information signs
This is in addition to the Dh20 million top prize and the weekly 'guaranteed' Dh1 million raffle draw prize
Ramadan is the Islamic holy month that stands for abstinence, purity, and worship. Here is an updated list of everything you need to know about Ramadan and its significance.
All electric stairs and elevators, sound systems, and guidance services – including a specialised team to supervise the crowd – are in full working order
Medical professionals in the country advise those with medical conditions, including diabetes and high cholesterol, on how best to navigate spiritual practices
The police are stepping up patrols across the UAE to crack down on beggars, before and during the holy month
This initiative is launched every year to secure food aid for vulnerable communities in 50 countries
Firing of the cannons throughout the holy month marks the end of fasting hours and the start of Iftar