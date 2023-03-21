Ramadan in UAE: 3-day weekend announced for some employees in this emirate

This is in addition to the Dh20 million top prize and the weekly 'guaranteed' Dh1 million raffle draw prize
The government of Umm Al Quwain on Tuesday announced the official working hours for its employees during the holy month of Ramadan.
In a circular, it noted that all local government agencies in the emirate will have a three-day weekend during Ramadan — employees will be off from Friday to Sunday.
The working hours, it added, will be from 9am to 2.30pm, Monday to Thursday. The decision was based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.
