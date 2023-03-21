Revealed: These countries will fast for more than 17 hours for Ramadan this year

In the Middle East, the fasting time is closer to the average, due to the region's proximity to the equator

Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 9:31 AM Last updated: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 10:23 AM

Ramadan is just around the corner! The holy month - which is the ninth in the Islamic calendar - is one in which Muslims around the world fast during the day time.

Fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. Healthy Muslims are required to fast during the month of Ramadan from the time they reach puberty. Those who are exempt from the fast are those who are ill, travelling and women during their monthly periods.

Ramadan fasting hours are from dawn to sunset. Depending on where you are in the world, the number of fasting hours varies, according to the sunrise and sunset times. During these hours, Muslims abstain from food, drink and other physical needs for the entire month.

In the Middle East, the fasting time is closer to the average, due to the region's proximity to the equator. The farther North a place is from the equator, the more the difference between night and day, leading to longer fasting hours. The closer you go to the South Pole, the duration becomes shorter.

There are some places in the world, such as Norway, where the sun does not set at all for months. These countries have religious rulings in place to follow the timings in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, or the nearest Muslim country.

These are the cities with the longest fasting time this year:

Nuuk, Greenland - 18 hours

Reykjavik, Iceland - 18 hours

Helsinki, Finland - 17 hours

Stockholm, Sweden - 17 hours

Glasgow, Scotland - 17 hours

Here are some other cities:

London, UK - 16 hours

Islamabad, Pakistan - 14 hours

Kabul, Afghanistan - 14 hours

Tehran, Iran - 14 hours

Baghdad, Iraq - 14 hours

Beirut, Lebanon - 14 hours

Damascus, Syria - 14 hours

Cairo, Egypt - 14 hours

Jerusalem - 14 hours

Kuwait City, Kuwait - 14 hours

New Delhi, India - 14 hours

Hong Kong - 14 hours

Dhaka, Bangladesh - 14 hours

Muscat, Oman - 14 hours

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 14 hours

Doha, Qatar - 14 hours

Abu Dhabi, UAE - 14 hours

Aden, Yemen - 14 hours

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - 13 hours

Dakar, Senegal - 13 hours

Abuja, Nigeria - 13 hours

Colombo, Sri Lanka - 13 hours

Bangkok, Thailand - 13 hours

Khartoum, Sudan - 13 hours

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - 13 hours

Singapore: 13 hours

Nairobi, Kenya: 13 hours

Luanda, Angola: 13 hours

Jakarta, Indonesia: 13 hours

Brasilia, Brazil: 13 hours

Harare, Zimbabwe: 13 hours

Johannesburg, South Africa: 13 hours

Here are the cities with the shortest fasting hours:

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 12 hours

Ciudad del Este, Paraguay: 12 hours

Cape Town, South Africa: 12 hours

Montevideo, Uruguay: 12 hours

Canberra, Australia: 12 hours

Puerto Montt, Chile: 12 hours

Christchurch, New Zealand: 12 hours

ALSO READ: