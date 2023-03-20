Ramadan 2023: UAE to look for crescent moon tomorrow

Supermarkets in the country have been offering massive discounts on several oft-used products during Ramadan
The UAE will look for the Ramadan crescent moon tomorrow, Tuesday, March 21. The country’s moon sighting committee will meet after the Maghrib (sunset) prayer to determine the start of the month.
All Sharia courts in the UAE will look for the crescent moon tomorrow and inform the committee if they sight it.
The moon-sighting committee will meet at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. Presided over by Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, several high-ranking officials will attend the meeting.
Authorities in Saudi Arabia earlier called on Muslims to sight the crescent of the holy month on Tuesday evening as well.
The appearance of the crescent moon signals the start of the month, as is the case with all months in the Islamic Hijri calendar.
If spotted tomorrow, the holy month will begin on Wednesday, March 22. If not, the month starts on Thursday, March 23. Astronomical calculations suggest that the month is most likely to begin on Thursday.
Islamic months last for 29 or 30 days, depending on when the moon is sighted.
Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. As per astronomical calculations, it will last for 29 days this year. The first day of Eid Al Fitr is likely to be on Friday, April 21.
ALSO READ:
Supermarkets in the country have been offering massive discounts on several oft-used products during Ramadan
With over 25 varieties of dates in stock, sellers have products from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Palestine and Lebanon
Residents say helping the less fortunate teaches them to focus on the values of the holy month
Giving out meals by any person or institution without a permit would be considered an unauthorised charitable act
Residents can enjoy special discounts on meals and other entertainment during the holy month
Through varied initiatives, schools try to cultivate the values of discipline, empathy and sacrifice among children, especially during this holy month
Beggars usually frequent areas like mosques, markets, residential neighbourhoods and Ramadan tents during the holy month
From special prayers across 20 mosques to Iftar, Suhoor events, here is what residents can look forward to