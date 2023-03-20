Ramadan in UAE: Sharjah announces paid parking hours for the holy month

Supermarkets in the country have been offering massive discounts on several oft-used products during Ramadan
The Sharjah municipality on Monday announced the paid parking hours during the holy month of Ramadan in the emirate. According to the authority, the paid parking hours will be 8am to midnight from Saturday to Thursday.
Parking is free on Fridays, except in zones that have blue information signs. In such areas, parking is a paid service on all days of the week.
The municipality has also announced the Sharjah City Parks opening hours. The parks will be open all days of the week from 4pm to midnight. Timings if medical centres have also been announced in the emirate.
Earlier, Sharjah has also announced the official Ramadan working hours for employees at the emirate's government entities. The staff shall work between 9am and 2.30pm.
The Ramadan schedule set for the emirate's government entities mostly follows the guidelines rolled out by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR).
The FAHR had issued a circular setting the official working hours for ministries and federal authorities at 9am to 2.30pm from Monday to Thursday, and 9am to 12pm on Friday. For the private sector, the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) recently announced that work shifts would be reduced by two hours during the holy month.
