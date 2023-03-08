Ramadan 2023 in UAE: 5 rules to follow during the holy month

Ramadan 2023 in UAE: New mosque at Expo City Dubai to open in time for holy month festivities
The place of worship will be the ‘heart of the festival’ and host the special Taraweeh and Qiyam-ul-layl prayers
Ramadan is fast approaching, with the holy month expected to fall on March 23, according to astronomical calculations. Muslims around the world abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk during this time, and the Islamic community comes together to pray, with fasting being one of the five pillars of the religion.
Residents around the UAE are preparing to usher in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar in full swing, as this year marks the first in four years that Ramadan will be observed without any Covid-related restrictions.
With rules around mask use, travel, gatherings and visiting mosques more relaxed than ever before, this leads to the question – what is prohibited in the country during the holy month?
Here are five rules to observe in public this Ramadan, to ensure a smooth, peaceful and serene month for those observing.
Eating or drinking in public during Ramadan is strictly prohibited, according to the UAE's penal code – but did you know this extends to chewing gum?
The rules do not apply to every indoor establishment, however; many malls and restaurants around the country remain open during the holy month to serve non-Muslims, children, pregnant women, and the elderly.
It is also worth noting that these restrictions in serving food and drink do not apply to Dubai – provided they are done indoors or in designated establishments, those not fasting may still eat and drink in these areas.
During the holy month, both those who are fasting and those who are not are advised to behave respectfully with one another. Residents are advised to avoid engaging in unnecessary debates or arguments – particularly those in public.
Residents are requested to refrain from playing loud music in their cars or in their homes so as not to disturb observing Muslims who might be offering prayers or reciting the Quran at that time.
Playing loud music while in malls is also prohibited.
It is considered impolite to turn down Iftar invitations extended by Muslim friends and colleagues. Iftar, a meal held every day during the holy month at sunset to break the fast, is a highly auspicious event, and is celebrated with plenty of food, family and friends.
Be mindful before turning down a warm invite to an Iftar gathering – while there is no law against this, it may be considered bad practice.

In light of the month of peace and serenity, UAE residents must dress modestly while in public during Ramadan. As a general rule of thumb, men and women are advised to wear clothing that covers their shoulders, torso, and above the knee.
It is worth noting that while particularly appreciated during Ramadan, these guidelines regarding clothing are part of Emirati law anyway.
