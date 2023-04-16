Ramadan Recipe of the Day: Wagyu Steak Tartare
Head Chef at Maison Mathis Roberto Toffoli shares his signature recipe after a 12-year tenure at legendary ship company Cunard
Published: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 5:13 PM
Last updated: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 5:24 PM
Chef Roberto Toffoli is a culinary master with a passion for perfection. Having studied in South Africa, he debuted in the industry as a Chef De Partie at Gordon Ramsay's Claridges in London. Soon after, he became the Chef De Partie on the high seas, working on the legendary ship company Cunard's iconic ships Queen Victoria and Queen Mary.
Having travelled extensively all over the world during his 12-year tenure at Cunard, Toffoli’s cooking has been influenced by his exposure to various cultures and cuisines. Now, as the Head Chef at Maison Mathis in voco Dubai, The Palm, Chef Roberto is cooking up a storm with his inventive European dishes.
Here is the recipe for his signature Wagyu Steak Tartare:
Ingredients
- 600g mayonnaise
- 200g ketchup
- 150g dijon mustard
- 120g cocktail gherkins, chopped
- 100g capers in vinegar, chopped
- 100g Tabasco
- 150g Worchester sauce
Instructions
- Hand chop the gherkins and capers
- Mix all sauces
- Add the chopped items
Ingredients for Wagyu Steak Tartare
- 125g Flanksteak Australian Wagyu
- 300g steak tartare sauce
- 100g shallots
- 100g parsley
- 100g black pepper
- 1 quail egg yolk
- 1 piece sourdough bread
Instructions for Wagyu Steak Tartare
1. Mix all the ingredients and plate as shown in the picture.
