Ramadan Recipe of the Day: Wagyu Steak Tartare

Head Chef at Maison Mathis Roberto Toffoli shares his signature recipe after a 12-year tenure at legendary ship company Cunard

Supplied photo

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 5:13 PM Last updated: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 5:24 PM

Chef Roberto Toffoli is a culinary master with a passion for perfection. Having studied in South Africa, he debuted in the industry as a Chef De Partie at Gordon Ramsay's Claridges in London. Soon after, he became the Chef De Partie on the high seas, working on the legendary ship company Cunard's iconic ships Queen Victoria and Queen Mary.

Having travelled extensively all over the world during his 12-year tenure at Cunard, Toffoli’s cooking has been influenced by his exposure to various cultures and cuisines. Now, as the Head Chef at Maison Mathis in voco Dubai, The Palm, Chef Roberto is cooking up a storm with his inventive European dishes.

Here is the recipe for his signature Wagyu Steak Tartare:

Ingredients

600g mayonnaise

200g ketchup

150g dijon mustard

120g cocktail gherkins, chopped

100g capers in vinegar, chopped

100g Tabasco

150g Worchester sauce

Instructions

Hand chop the gherkins and capers Mix all sauces Add the chopped items

Ingredients for Wagyu Steak Tartare

125g Flanksteak Australian Wagyu

300g steak tartare sauce

100g shallots

100g parsley

100g black pepper

1 quail egg yolk

1 piece sourdough bread

Instructions for Wagyu Steak Tartare

1. Mix all the ingredients and plate as shown in the picture.

ALSO READ: