Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed pardons 971 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

The grant gives the released convicts an opportunity to get a fresh start in life and reintegrate into the community

By Web Desk Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 2:38 PM Last updated: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 2:46 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 971 prisoners from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments, ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The pardoned prisoners of different nationalities had been sentenced to jail terms for a variety of offences. This grant reflects Sheikh Mohammed’s keenness to reunite the pardoned individuals with their families during the holy month, Attorney General of Dubai, Chancellor Essam Issa Al-Humaidan, said.

The pardon also gives the released prisoners an opportunity to get a fresh start in life and reintegrate into the community, he added. Dubai Public Prosecution, in collaboration with Dubai Police, has already commenced the legal procedures to implement Sheikh Mohammed’s order, said Al-Humaidan.

It is common practice for Rulers of each of the UAE's emirates to pardon prisoners during significant Islamic occasions.

On Tuesday, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had ordered the release of 1,025 inmates from prison. Similarly, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has ordered the release of 151 prisoners, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

ALSO READ: