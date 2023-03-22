Ramadan in UAE: Sharjah Ruler orders release of 399 prisoners

The inmates were pardoned due to their good conduct during their prison term

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 4:04 PM

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah ordered the release of 399 inmates of different nationalities who were convicted in various cases on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The inmates who are currently serving the term at the Department of the Punitive and Reformatory Establishments met the conditions of amnesty, they prove good conduct and behaviour, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The order come based on the keenness of the Ruler of Sharjah to give the convicts an opportunity to start a new life and to enable them to return to society to become good individuals and maintain the stability of their families.

The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al-Zari Al-Shamsi, raised his highest thanks and appreciation, to the Ruler of Sharjah, for this blessing, which comes out of His Highness's keenness to strengthen family ties and to bring happiness and pleasure to the hearts of the families of the convicts. He hopes the benefit from this opportunity to be a good individual who contributes to strengthening the country's security and stability.

