Will Ramadan affect tourists? Ramadan FAQs for tourists in Dubai

If you’re a tourist looking to visit Dubai during the holy month, here is a comprehensive list of everything you’ll need to know about Ramadan in the city.

by Rida Jaleel Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 11:10 AM Last updated: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 11:14 AM

Dubai is the city of gold and the land of dreams. No matter the season, there’s always an incredible array of things to see and experience here – be it the sci-fi Museum of the Future or the evergreen desserts of the Middle East. But will these experiences in the city change during the month of Ramadan? This is a common question that tourists have when it comes to Ramadan in Dubai. If you are planning on booking a ticket to the glorious city of Dubai during the holy month, here are a few questions you might have and their answers.

What clothing can I wear during Ramadan in the UAE?

Ramadan is a month of piety and spirituality. Therefore, it is mandated for everyone – including non-Muslims – to wear clothing that is respectful of the culture of modesty that prevails in Islam. They are required to dress modestly; both men and women are expected to cover their shoulders, torso, and knees.

You can wear swimwear but only within and on the beach, hotel pool, etc. You are discouraged from wearing swimwear or bikinis in the hotel or outside in the UAE during Ramadan.

Can I eat in public during Ramadan?

It is strictly prohibited to eat, drink, or chew gum in public during the month of Ramadan from dawn to dusk. This is in order to encourage and respect those who will be fasting during the month. At work, make sure that you eat in designated break rooms that are not exposed to the general working area. According to the Attorney General Decision No. 119 of 2019, consuming food and beverage in public could get you fined up to Dh 2000! Therefore, be wary of public consumption during the holy month.

Can I play loud music during Ramadan?

While it is permissible to play music within the privacy of your home or car, it is prohibited to play loud and disruptive music in public during Ramadan, as this is disrespectful to the sanctity and spirit of Ramadan and to those who are fasting.

Are clubs open in the UAE during Ramadan?

While all clubs and restaurants will be open during the month of Ramadan, there will be restrictions on loud and live music in these venues.

Will malls and public places be open during Ramadan?

All malls, shopping centres, and public places will remain open as usual during the month of Ramadan. The timings of malls and shopping centres are usually extended to late night (up until 1:00 AM) to cater to those who are fasting till sundown. The timings may vary across different malls.

Will Ramadan affect tourists and visitors in the country?

All malls, shopping centres, and tourist spots in the city will be active and open during regular hours as usual. Therefore, your sightseeing and shopping will not be disrupted during Ramadan in Dubai. (In fact, keep your eyes peeled for some great Ramadan deals!)

However, you will need to exercise caution in matters of drinking, eating, and partying in the city. There are also restrictions in place with regard to the kind of clothing one can wear in the city. These rules are in place to respect the sanguine spirit of Ramadan and can be expected to be reversed once the holy month ends.

How can I support my Muslim friends or coworkers who are fasting?

Even though you might not be fasting, there are plenty of ways in which you can partake in the lovely spirit of the holy month of Ramadan:

You could attempt to fast with your Muslim friends or coworkers giving them company in the spiritual act. This could give you an insight into how it is, empathise with, and understand them better.

You could refrain from eating and drinking in front of your fasting friends or coworkers in order to encourage them in their practice of fasting and to make it easier on them.

Zakat, or charity, is a huge part of the holy month of Ramadan. If you really want to partake in and support the message, you could donate however small an amount to the unfortunate, as charity is a noble and secular aim.

Make sure to say yes to all those Iftar invitations! Community is a large aspect of fasting and you are allowed to join your Muslim friends or coworkers in their fast-breaking ceremony. In fact, contribute to the Iftar by bringing a snack of your own to lend your support!

Dubai is a land that never disappoints. It has something for everyone in every season! And while Ramadan and Eid in the region are something to behold, there are a few rules and traditions you need to keep in mind while visiting Dubai during the holy month of Ramadan.