Ramadan 2023: Sharjah Police to intensify traffic patrols to enhance safety on roads

Operations room to work round the clock to deal with any incidents

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 3:58 PM

The Sharjah Police have come up with an integrated security and traffic plan to enhance the safety and health of community members during the holy month.

The police will intensify traffic patrol on all roads and intersections to achieve smooth traffic in the emirate and security and safety.

Brigadier General Dr Ahmed Saeed Al-Naour, Director General of the Central Operations Department said that the police has completed its preparations for the holy month of Ramadan.

All police departments are fully prepared and ready to enhance safety during the holy month and provide all kinds of support and immediate response.

All security, traffic, and civil patrols will carry out their tasks according to the prepared plans, inside Sharjah, central and eastern regions.

The traffic patrols will work to regulate traffic in all squares and surrounding mosques to maintain tranquility, traffic flow and order in general.

He emphasised the readiness of the Sharjah Police's operations room round the clock to deal with any incident received quickly and in accordance with quality and efficiency standards

The official urged the community members to cooperate with the police agencies to enhance security and safety, by dialling the number 999 for emergency or request assistance, and the number /901/ for non-emergency cases, and inquiries related to public services.

