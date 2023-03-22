Ramadan in UAE: Most dangerous hours on roads revealed; experts share safety tips

This initiative is a part of the Dubai Police's ongoing efforts to support and provide for its employees
With the start of Ramadan, road safety and health experts are calling on motorists and pedestrians to be more cautious while on the road and to be more attentive to traffic rules.
According to road safety experts, traffic accidents usually increase during Ramadan. “This is because fasting can result in dehydration, low blood sugar and exhaustion, which in turn can affect the motorist’s attentiveness, concentration, vision and reaction,” Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of RoadSafetyUAE, told Khaleej Times on Wednesday.
“In addition to fasting, the often unusual and irregular meal timings and sleep patterns can cause fatigue, exhaustion, impatience and distraction, which is reflected in early morning accident peaks,” he added.
According to RoadSafety UAE’s Ramadan accident surveys over the years, based on more than 6,000 auto-insurance claims data, older motorists (those 40 years and above) and male motorists are especially vulnerable to accidents.
Peak accident timings are around pre-Iftar (between 2pm and 5pm) and the morning rush hour from 8am to 10am
Tuesdays are the most dangerous days for motorists, while Sundays are relatively safer.
Edelamnn added: “Just before sunset is also a problematic time to be on the road, because motorists tend to rush towards their Iftar appointments. This pre-Iftar rush hour is a mix of psychological urges and physical needs and motorists might use this as an excuse to misbehave on the roads.”
“Hence, all traffic participants (motorists, pedestrians, motorcycle riders, bicyclists, etc.) must be extra careful in this time too,” he underlined.
Health officials, meanwhile, recommend to have plenty of sleep to avoid fatigue and for drivers to get off the road immediately if they feel drowsy.
