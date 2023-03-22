Ramadan in UAE: Paid parking hours, toll gate timings announced in Abu Dhabi

Public bus services will be available during the month in the emirate and its suburbs throughout the week

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday announced paid parking hours, toll gate timings and public bus schedules during the holy month of Ramadan (1444 Hijri).

Parking fees will be applied during Ramadan as per the current timing from Monday to Saturday, from 8:00am to midnight, and will be free of charge on Sundays.

The peak hours of the Darb toll gate system will be modified during Ramadan to start from 8:00am to 10:00am in the morning period, and from 2:00pm to 4:00pm in the evening period. The toll charges will be applied from Monday to Saturday, and will be free of charge on Sundays.

Public buses services

Public bus services will be available during the month of Ramadan in the city of Abu Dhabi and its suburbs throughout the week. The services will start operating in the city of Abu Dhabi starting from 5:00am and 6:00am, and will last until 1:00am. As for Abu Dhabi’s suburbs, the services will start operating from 6:00am until 10:00pm. Additionally, there will be a slight change in the frequency of some of the services provided.

As for the city of Al Ain, the public bus services during Ramadan will operate from 7:00am until 2:00am. As for its suburbs, the services will be provided from 6:00 AM until 11:00pm, while some services will operate until midnight. The majority of the suburban public bus services will remain unchanged, with a slight change in the frequency of a few services in the city of Al Ain.

The public bus service at Al Dhafrah during Ramadan will operate at the current service hours with minimal changes. The Public Bus Service will not be operational during Iftar time. As for the Abu Dhabi Express services, the service will operate from 6:00am to 11:00pm during weekdays and from 6:00am to 1:00am during weekends.

The on-demand bus “Abu Dhabi Link” service will be available from 06:00am to 11:00pm throughout the week.

Customer’s Happiness Centres

The ITC stated that Customer’s Happiness Centers in Abu Dhabi City Municipality and Al Ain City Municipality will be receiving customers during the holy month of Ramadan from Monday to Thursday from 9:00am to 3:00pm, and on Friday from 9:00am to noon.

