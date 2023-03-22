Ramadan 2023 in UAE: Six festive items to make this holy month more colourful

Residents around the country are gearing up to ring in the month with vibrant lights, banners and other themed decor

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 9:53 AM Last updated: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 11:28 AM

With the holy month of Ramadan expected to begin on Thursday, March 23, residents around the country have been busy decorating their homes with colourful lights, banners and other festive, themed decor.

Here is a round-up of six items observing Muslims can use this month to make their Ramadan even more special, beautiful and colourful.

Kindness Calendar: The Family Hub

Designed by teacher and educational consultant Hanan Ezzeldin, the kindness calendar is a fun and engaging tool for families to teach their kids about kindness and develop some long-lasting positive habits. Pouring 12 years of her own experience as a mother and educator into the calendar, Hanan has designed it to be simple and effective.

“The acts of kindness are super easy and take a maximum of 15 minutes to complete,” she said. The set includes a calendar, a pouch, 50 cards and a certificate for children. Parents can buy the calendar on Deliveroo.

Price: Dh110

Ramadan themed books: Uhibbook

A year after releasing their collection of short stories 'After Iftar Tales', local publisher Uhibbook has come out with three story books for Ramadan this year. The Lantern, Haboba’s Candy Tin, and Ayman’s Iftar are all stories that reflect the spirit of the holy month, and pass on important lessons to young children about the values of Ramadan.

Price: Dh39 per book

Authentic Moroccan lantern: Hilalful

Those wanting to add some colour and pop to their Ramdan decor this year can shop for this beautiful mid-sized Moroccan lantern. Made of iron and adorned with multi-color glass, nothing spells Ramadan more than this antique lantern. A UAE-based small business, Hilalful is a one-stop-shop for all things Islamic lifestyle.

Price: Dh120

Kinder Ramadan Calendar

Available in supermarkets across the country, the Kinder Ramadan calendar has become a firm favourite among children. With 30 windows for 30 days of the holy month, the calendar has one kind deed written on each window.

Children (and adults) are encouraged to open one window each day and perform the act of kindness before enjoying the different kinder chocolates hidden in the calendar.

Price: Approx. Dh38

Ramadan Cushions: Daiso

With so many options to choose from, it is often hard to pick out the right decor for Ramadan. But you cannot go wrong with one of these Ramadan cushions from Daiso. Adorned with lanterns and Arabic print, these cushions are the perfect addition to a Ramadan corner in your home.

Price: Starting from Dh14

My First Ramadan T-shirt

You are never too young to observe and celebrate Ramadan. For parents of young children, this shirt by the local firm Pretty Scraps can be a keepsake, giving little ones a customised T-shirt to celebrate their first Ramadan.

Price: Dh60

