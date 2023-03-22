Ramadan 2023 in UAE to begin tomorrow: Day 1 fasting hours revealed

Explained: How the gap between Imsak and Iftar timings will increase throughout the holy month

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 6:00 AM

Office and school hours will reduce, special Iftar tents will come up outside mosques and prayers will last well into the evening as the holy month of Ramadan begins tomorrow, Thursday, March 23. The month of fasting will see a general mood of spirituality and reflection descend across the UAE.

The UAE transitioned into the spring season on Tuesday. This translates into shorter fasting hours for those abstaining from food and drink from dusk to dawn during the holy month.

Day 1 fasting hours

On Ramadan 1, the call for the Fajr (dawn) prayer will be given at 5.02am. Muslims typically stop eating at Imsak time — which is about 10 minutes before the Fajr call for prayer. According to the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) website, Imsak is at 4.52am, while Iftar is at 6.35pm.

This means Muslims will fast for 13 hours and 43 minutes on the first day of the holy month.

Mid-Ramadan fasting hours

Fasting hours will increase during the course of the holy month. On Ramadan 15, Imsak is at 4.37am, and Iftar at 6.41pm. On the 15th fast, Muslims will abstain from food and drink for 14 hours and four minutes.

End of the month

By the time the holy month ends, the fasting hours would have increased to nearly 14-and-a-half hours.

Astronomical calculations suggest that the holy month this year would last for 29 days. On Ramadan 29, Imsak is at 4.21am, and Iftar at 6.47pm. The fasting hours, therefore, is 14 hours and 26 minutes.

Taraweeh prayers

This is a late evening prayer offered in congregation across UAE mosques during the holy month. It’s offered a few minutes after the Isha prayer.

Eid Al Fitr break

The UAE will get 2023’s first long weekend for Eid Al Fitr. The official Eid Al Fitr holiday in the UAE is from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. If the astronomical calculations are correct, the break is from Thursday, April 20, to Sunday, April 23.

ALSO READ