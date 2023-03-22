Ramadan 2023 in UAE to begin tomorrow: Day 1 fasting hours revealed

Specially designed packages to help enhance the ability to work during fasting hours
Office and school hours will reduce, special Iftar tents will come up outside mosques and prayers will last well into the evening as the holy month of Ramadan begins tomorrow, Thursday, March 23. The month of fasting will see a general mood of spirituality and reflection descend across the UAE.
The UAE transitioned into the spring season on Tuesday. This translates into shorter fasting hours for those abstaining from food and drink from dusk to dawn during the holy month.
On Ramadan 1, the call for the Fajr (dawn) prayer will be given at 5.02am. Muslims typically stop eating at Imsak time — which is about 10 minutes before the Fajr call for prayer. According to the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) website, Imsak is at 4.52am, while Iftar is at 6.35pm.
This means Muslims will fast for 13 hours and 43 minutes on the first day of the holy month.
Fasting hours will increase during the course of the holy month. On Ramadan 15, Imsak is at 4.37am, and Iftar at 6.41pm. On the 15th fast, Muslims will abstain from food and drink for 14 hours and four minutes.
By the time the holy month ends, the fasting hours would have increased to nearly 14-and-a-half hours.
Astronomical calculations suggest that the holy month this year would last for 29 days. On Ramadan 29, Imsak is at 4.21am, and Iftar at 6.47pm. The fasting hours, therefore, is 14 hours and 26 minutes.
This is a late evening prayer offered in congregation across UAE mosques during the holy month. It’s offered a few minutes after the Isha prayer.
The UAE will get 2023’s first long weekend for Eid Al Fitr. The official Eid Al Fitr holiday in the UAE is from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. If the astronomical calculations are correct, the break is from Thursday, April 20, to Sunday, April 23.
ALSO READ
Specially designed packages to help enhance the ability to work during fasting hours
Sheikh Hamad is keen to allow the prisoners to start a new life and ease the hardships of their families
Roads will be closely monitored and smart systems are in place to catch violators
Food safety inspection teams concentrate on ensuring establishments adhere to the rules and regulations for handling, preparing, storing, and displaying food products
An online sale — which will be a combination of offers on staycation and F&B — will run for three days in April
Public parks will open from 4pm until 1am on all seven days of the week
The working hours will be from 9am to 2.30pm, Monday to Thursday
The religious landmark expects a large turnout of faithful as a result of recovery from the Covid‑19 pandemic, surpassing the number of visitors in previous years