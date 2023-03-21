Ramadan in Dubai: RTA announces paid parking hours, Metro, customer service centres timings for holy month

The religious landmark expects a large turnout of faithful as a result of recovery from the Covid‑19 pandemic, surpassing the number of visitors in previous years
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced paid parking timings in Dubai during the holy month of Ramadan.
Public parking fees will apply Monday to Saturday from 8am to 6pm; and from 8pm to 12 midnight. In the TECOM area (parking with code F), the timings are from 8am to 6pm. The multi-level parking terminals will operate on a 24-hour system.
The RTA also announced changes to the business hours of all its services during the holy month.
The Dubai Metro will operate Monday to Thursday from 5am to 12 midnight during the holy month of Ramadan. On Friday, the trains will run from 5am to 1am; on Saturday from 5am to 12 midnight; and Sunday from 8am to 12 midnight.
Dubai Tram will be operating Monday to Saturday from 6am to 1am; and on Sunday from 9am to 1am. Bus stations will be open from 6am to 1am.
The service timing of these centres will be 9am to 5pm, Monday to Thursday; and 9am to 12 noon on Friday.
Smart Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Ramool, Al Manara, Deira, Al Barsha and RTA Head Office will be operating as usual around the clock.
