Ramadan in Dubai: RTA announces paid parking hours, Metro, customer service centres timings for holy month

Multi-storey parking will operate all seven days of the week

By Web Desk Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 6:45 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 7:28 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced paid parking timings in Dubai during the holy month of Ramadan.

Public parking fees will apply Monday to Saturday from 8am to 6pm; and from 8pm to 12 midnight. In the TECOM area (parking with code F), the timings are from 8am to 6pm. The multi-level parking terminals will operate on a 24-hour system.

The RTA also announced changes to the business hours of all its services during the holy month.

Metro, public transport

The Dubai Metro will operate Monday to Thursday from 5am to 12 midnight during the holy month of Ramadan. On Friday, the trains will run from 5am to 1am; on Saturday from 5am to 12 midnight; and Sunday from 8am to 12 midnight.

This came as Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced changes to the business hours of all its services during the holy month.

Dubai Tram will be operating Monday to Saturday from 6am to 1am; and on Sunday from 9am to 1am. Bus stations will be open from 6am to 1am.

Customer service centres

The service timing of these centres will be 9am to 5pm, Monday to Thursday; and 9am to 12 noon on Friday.

Smart Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Ramool, Al Manara, Deira, Al Barsha and RTA Head Office will be operating as usual around the clock.

Vehicle testing centres

Tasjeel Jebel Ali: Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 7am to 4pm; and on Friday from 7am to 12 noon.

Hatta: Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8am to 3pm; and on Friday from 8pm to 12midnight.

Al Mutakamela Al Quoz, Wasel Al Jaddaf, Nad Al Hamar, Tamam Al Kindi, Cars Al Mamzar, Cars Deira, Tasjeel Discovery, Al Aweer, AutoPro Al Satwa, AutoPro Al Mankhool, Tasjeel Al Tawar: Monday to Thursday and Saturday morning shift from 8am to 4pm; evening shift from 8pm to 12 midnight; Friday morning shift from 8am to 12 noon, and Friday evening shift from 8pm to 12 midnight.

Tasjeel Al Qusais, Tasjeel Al Barsha, Tasjeel Al Warsan: Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8am to 12 midnight; Friday morning shift from 8am to 12 noon; and Friday evening shift from 3pm to 12 midnight.

Shamil Al Adhed, Shamil Muhaisnah, Shamil Nad Al Hamar, Shamil Al Qusais, Tajdeed, Wasl Al Arabi Center, Al Mumayaz Al Barsha, Al Mumayaz Al Mizhar, Tasjeel Motor City, Tasjeel Arabian City, Al Yalayes, Al Mutakamela, Al Aweer and Quick: From Monday to Thursday and Saturday, the morning shift is from 8am to 4pm, while the evening shift is from 8pm to 12 midnight. The Friday morning shift is from 8am to 12 midday, while the evening shift is from 8pm to 12 midnight.

ALSO READ: