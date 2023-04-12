Look: From '1 Billion Meals' to digital schools, 7 ways UAE has helped the world with MBRGI

A recent report revealed that the organisation spent Dh1.4 billion during 2022, positively impacting the lives of 102 million people in 100 countries around the world

File photo

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 6:19 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 6:40 PM

More than 35 organisations and entities are working together to realise the humanitarian vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai – according to Sara Al Nuaimi, Director of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Sara said that after the lifting of restrictions put in place by the Covid pandemic, things have changed. “Things started accelerating quite fast in terms of operations,” she said. “All the 35 organisations, each with different mandates and different scopes of work, are committed to working towards the His Highness’ vision.”

A recent report by MBRGI revealed that the organisation spent Dh1.4 billion during 2022, positively impacting the lives of 102 million people in 100 countries around the world.

Here are some of the areas impacted:

'1 Billion Meals'

A total of 30.2 million people benefited from MBRGI’s aid and relief initiatives and projects. Several institutions implemented food aid campaigns including the 1 Billion Meals program that was launched in Ramadan 2022.

Clean water programmes

As part of the humanitarian pillar of MBRGI, clean water projects were undertaken in various parts of the world, which helped transform the lives of millions. Dh910 million was spent on this pillar to also drive winter clothes support drive and school building projects among others.

Digital schools

The Foundation aims to establish innovative e-learning platforms that keep up with modern educational curricula and global technological developments. Total spending on knowledge and education programs reached Dh 213 million.

Madrassas

As part of the MBRGI’s initiatives, Madrasa educational centres were set up in seven countries, fully equipped to serve communities with economic and social challenges. The projects, with their aim to spread education and knowledge, saw a record increase in the number of beneficiaries, reaching 55.1 million people.

Knowledge based economy

In a bid to create a knowledge-based economy, MBRGI launched Concept Plus – a new business incubator for digital technology SMEs. Additionally, a new edition of Mohammed bin Rashid Global Water Award was launched, which encourages research facilities to develop new solutions to face the challenge of clean water scarcity.

Noor Dubai

Noor Dubai has continued to run preventive and educational campaigns aimed at eradicating the causes of blindness and vision impairment in underprivileged communities. MBRGI spent Dh 42.5 million to benefit 9.4 million people during 2022.

Mobile eye clinics

A national outreach program has helped treat UAE residents with limited financial capabilities and those who are suffering from critical eye diseases, with mobile eye clinics to facilitate serving patients across the country.

Football academies

In 2020, MBRGI signed an MoU with Real Madrid Foundation to establish and manage 10 non-profit football academies in Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Uzbekistan. It is continuing to train and nurture 4,500 young aspiring players.

ALSO READ: