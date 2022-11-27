UAE announces official holidays for 2023 for public and private sectors

The country's Cabinet has approved the following holidays for the next year

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 27 Nov 2022, 2:03 PM Last updated: Sun 27 Nov 2022, 2:09 PM

UAE residents will enjoy a four-day break from December 1-4 to celebrate the National Day in what will be 2022’s last official holiday. It’s now time to plan your 2023 calendar.

The UAE Cabinet has approved the official holidays for 2023 for public and private sectors. The country’s residents are in for at least three long breaks next year.

According to a post shared by the government, the following is the full list of holidays for next year:

Gregorian New Year: January 1

Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3

Arafah Day: Dhul Hijjah 9

Eid Al Adha: Dhul Hijjah 10-12

Hijri New Year: July 21

Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday: September 29

UAE National Day: December 2-3

