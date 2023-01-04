UAE: Likely dates of Ramadan 2023, Eid holidays revealed

The official Eid Al Fitr holiday is from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3, which means residents are likely to get a six-day-long break

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 12:56 PM Last updated: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 1:26 PM

The holy month of Ramadan this year is likely to start from Thursday, March 23. As per astronomical calculations, the holy month will last for 29 days, with the first day of Eid Al Fitr likely on Friday, April 21.

The astronomical calculations and likely dates were revealed by Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society, in a video.

The official Eid Al Fitr holiday in the UAE is from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 (Hijri Islamic calendar months). If the astronomical calculations are correct, the break is from Thursday, April 20, to Sunday, April 23.

Al Jarwan also revealed the likely dates of Eid Al Adha. According to the expert, the first day of Islamic month Dhul Hijjah will be on Monday, June 19. This means that Eid Al Adha will likely be on Wednesday, June 28. Arafah Day, which falls one day before Eid, is likely to be on Tuesday, June 27. The holiday, therefore, will be from Tuesday, June 27, to Friday, June 30.

Lunar eclipses, meteor showers

Al Jarwan also revealed that two lunar eclipses will be visible in the UAE this year. The first is a penumbral lunar eclipse on May 5. A partial lunar eclipse will be visible on October 28.

He said a supermoon will rise on August 31.

According to the Dubai Astronomy Group, there will be a number of meteor showers this year:

Lyrids meteor shower: April 22-23

Aquarids meteor shower: May 6-7

Perseids Meteor Shower: August 12-13

Draconids meteor shower: October 7

Orionids meteor shower: October 21-22

Taurids meteor shower: November 4-5

Leonids meteor shower: November 17-18

Geminids meteor shower: December 13-14

Ursids meteor shower: December 21-22.

