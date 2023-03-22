Dubai: 4 places to catch free fireworks shows this Ramadan

Almost half of the Muslim world will try and spot the moon tonight to ascertain the start of the holy month – which, in the UAE, will be Thursday, March 23
Dubai is set to dazzle and sparkle with firework spectacles this holy month of Ramadan, which will officially begin tomorrow. From night markets to mega shopping promotions, the emirate has lined up a host of activities for both residents and tourists.
For many, Ramadan is not only a spiritual month for prayers and reflection; it's also a period of giving and making time for people who matter most in your life. Iftar is certainly one part of the tradition that can bring even long-lost friends and distant relatives together.
And wouldn't it be nice to cap a special Ramadan night with a burst of brilliant colours in the sky? If you're planning to head out with family and friends this holy month, take note of places that will host firework shows for free.
Here's where you can catch them for free:
>> When: April 1
>> Time: 10pm
>> When: April 8
>> Time: 10pm
>> When: April 15
>> Time: 10pm
