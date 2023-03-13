UAE: Mall to offer 100 daily Iftar meals throughout Ramadan

Visitors will be able to participate in activities for the entire family under the theme 'Ramadan Nights'

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 9:23 AM

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall has erected a Ramadan tent that will accommodate 100 underprivileged people every day, offering them a warm Iftar meal and the chance to share the Ramadan spirit with other community members.

The move is to illustrate the importance of social solidarity during the holy month of Ramadan.

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall will be sponsoring the Iftar Saem tent in Baniyas in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.

The mall management have said there will be many other heartwarming activities for the entire family during Ramadan. The mall is immersing visitors in 'authentic vibes' under the Ramadan Nights theme, featuring unique experiences between 8pm and 12am during Ramadan, and from 4pm to 10pm during Eid, with other activities added to the programme such as popular dance performances.

A Ramadan area has been set out in the Bawabat Al Sharq Mall and fitted out with an Arabian Majlis where guests will get to enjoy live Oud and Qanoun performances every night. As always, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall has dedicated a special Kids’ Area for younger visitors, with many surprises awaiting kids of all ages, including face painting, henna and an arts & crafts corner, set around a beautiful crescent-shaped tree that will be decorated with lanterns and other artworks handcrafted by children.

For the first time at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, the legendary character Jouha will make an appearance to recount exciting stories to kids, before asking them a related question for a chance to win a daily gift. A life-size cut-out of Jouha will be placed in the Kids’ Area for children to take memorable pictures with their new favourite storyteller, while Jouha himself will be wandering the mall starting 9.15pm to ask visitors questions, giving them a chance to win instant prizes.

Aside from unlocking many great entertainment activities, spending time at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall during Ramadan and Eid is going to be highly rewarding, as a special Shop & Win campaign will be running from March 16 to April 26, 2023, giving visitors the chance to enter the raffle draw on a brand-new Audi Q3 upon shopping for Dh200 from any store or for Dh400 at Carrefour. The raffle draw results will be announced on April 27, 2023 at 3pm.

