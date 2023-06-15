Saudi Arabia scraps Covid vaccine rule for travelling citizens

Total active cases stand at 15,880
Now, Saudi nationals who are flying out of their home country no longer need to present proof of Covid-19 vaccination, the authorities announced on Thursday.
"An official source at the Ministry of Interior stated that...it was decided to allow citizens to travel outside the Kingdom without requiring vaccination against the coronavirus," according to an advisory published on the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The decision was taken based on a report that was submitted by health authorities after looking into the stable Covid situation locally and globally, it added.
The authorities, however, will continue monitoring the developments surrounding the virus.
Saudi Arabia has been easing its Covid rules since 2022 — and earlier this year, it lifted the restriction on Haj pilgrim numbers and age limits for the first time in three years.
ALSO READ:
Total active cases stand at 15,880
Total active cases stand at 15,705
These findings do not settle the question of the origin, and they have not been formally reviewed by other experts or published in a peer-reviewed journal
We can soon look at coronavirus in the same way we look at seasonal influenza, says top official
Total active cases stand at 2,1423
Total active cases stand at 15,267
From Dh3,000 for not wearing a mask in public to Dh50,000 for violating mandatory hospitalisation, the country had specified a list of fines as it strictly imposed safety rules when the virus struck
Total active cases stand at 15,206