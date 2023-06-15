Saudi Arabia scraps Covid vaccine rule for travelling citizens

The authorities, however, will continue monitoring the developments surrounding the virus

By Web Desk Published: Thu 15 Jun 2023, 10:05 PM

Now, Saudi nationals who are flying out of their home country no longer need to present proof of Covid-19 vaccination, the authorities announced on Thursday.

"An official source at the Ministry of Interior stated that...it was decided to allow citizens to travel outside the Kingdom without requiring vaccination against the coronavirus," according to an advisory published on the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The decision was taken based on a report that was submitted by health authorities after looking into the stable Covid situation locally and globally, it added.

Saudi Arabia has been easing its Covid rules since 2022 — and earlier this year, it lifted the restriction on Haj pilgrim numbers and age limits for the first time in three years.

