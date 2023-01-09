Saudi Arabia lifts restriction on Haj pilgrim numbers, age limit for first time in three years

The 32-year-old, nicknamed "El Raton", had allegedly helped to run his father's operations since the former Sinaloa cartel boss was extradited to the US
Saudi Arabia will not impose limits on the number of pilgrims for this year's Haj, a Saudi minister said Monday, after three years of restrictions to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The number of pilgrims will return to what it was before the pandemic, without any age limit," Minister of Haj and Umrah Tawfiq Al Rabiah told reporters in Riyadh.
The pilgrimage – one of the five pillars of Islam, and which all able-bodied Muslims with the means are required to perform at least once – is scheduled for June.
In 2019, about 2.5 million people took part in the rituals. For the next two years numbers were drastically curtailed due to the pandemic.
In 2022, nearly 900,000 pilgrims, including some 780,000 from abroad, were welcomed to Makkah and Madinah.
At that time, they had to be aged under 65, as well as have a vaccination against Covid-19 and present a negative test.
The 32-year-old, nicknamed "El Raton", had allegedly helped to run his father's operations since the former Sinaloa cartel boss was extradited to the US
He previously possessed more than 50 per cent of voting rights at Ant but the changes will mean that his share falls to 6.2 per cent
Ukraine will get Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, self-propelled Howitzers, surface to air missiles, ammunition and other items
The author is not sure if he will ever be able to walk again or hold a pen
Transportation Ministry urges travellers to reduce trips, commuters of public transport to wear masks
The advisory was sent out after the recent incidents of audio leaks, including those of PM Shahbaz Sharif and Imran Khan
The property was purchased from Mark Thatcher, son of former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher
The man, with no previous medical history, collapsed in the aisle of the airplane and went into cardiac arrest