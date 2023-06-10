Video: Indian pilgrim walks over 8,600km to reach Makkah for Haj

When this volcano erupted in 2018, it destroyed more than 700 homes
In June 2022, Shihab Chottur from Malappuram, Kerala began his journey to Makkah, which he has now completed in just over a year.
He walked across India, Pakistan, Iran and Kuwait for his pilgrimage. Chottur completed the journey of over 8,600km, after he has now arrived in Makkah.
Documenting his journey on his Youtube channel, Chottur walked across Indian states till Wagah Border in Punjab, where he faced a small setback.
The pilgrim was facing issues with his visa. His application had been rejected by the High Court, however, after contesting it in the Supreme Court, he managed to make it through.
Chottur crossed into Saudi Arabia through Kuwait in the second week of May, this year. He has now visited Madinah and made the journey to Makkah on foot, in just 9 days.
He will finish the last leg of his pilgrimage after his mother flies in to Saudi Arabia.
