Coronavirus: UAE reports 216 Covid-19 cases, 112 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 16,122

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 11:58 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 216 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 112 recoveries and no deaths. This jump in numbers is the highest daily cases reported in 2023.

Total active cases in the country stand at 16,122.

The new cases were detected through 15,070 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 22 is 1,055,716 while total recoveries stand at 1,037,245. The death toll stands at 2,349.

Over 199,644,324 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

