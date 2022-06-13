Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia lifts all Covid-19 precautionary measures

The proposals by a group of US senators include tougher background checks for gun buyers under 21
World1 day ago
Saudi Arabia announced on Monday that it has lifted all precautionary and preventive measures related to Covid-19.
Citing the interior ministry, the Kingdom's state news agency noted that masks would no longer be mandatory in closed spaces. However, masks will still be required in the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque.
Health facilities, public events, airplanes and public transportation that wish to uphold the preventative measures can require people to wear masks, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
However, proof of vaccination is no longer required to enter establishments, events, activities, airplanes and public transportation.
Citizens who wish to leave Saudi Arabia will be required to take a third booster dose after eight months, instead of three months. However, the new regulation does not apply to people under specific age groups or those who have been exempt from being vaccinated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.
The SPA said that the ministry continues to encourage people to take the third booster shot to protect themselves from the virus.
The proposals by a group of US senators include tougher background checks for gun buyers under 21
World1 day ago
More than 6,000 candidates were running for 577 seats in the National Assembly in the first round of the election
World1 day ago
A trial held by Donetsk separatists found them guilty of 'mercenary activities' seeking to overthrow the republic
World1 day ago
Officials investigate accident that took place in Thrace
World1 day ago
Strike a rare attack in the west of the country
World1 day ago
The relaunch will begin on Russia Day, a patriotic holiday celebrating the country’s independence
World1 day ago
Kristin Harila has already climbed six mountains
World1 day ago
Speakers call on senators to act or face being voted out of office
World2 days ago