Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia lifts all Covid-19 precautionary measures

Masks will still be required in the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque

By Web Desk Published: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 4:14 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 4:50 PM

Saudi Arabia announced on Monday that it has lifted all precautionary and preventive measures related to Covid-19.

Citing the interior ministry, the Kingdom's state news agency noted that masks would no longer be mandatory in closed spaces. However, masks will still be required in the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque.

#BREAKING: Saudi Arabia lifts all precautionary measures related to COVID-19, based on the follow-up of the epidemiological situation, the progress in the national vaccination program and the increase in the immunization rates. pic.twitter.com/OczzqME97R — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) June 13, 2022

Health facilities, public events, airplanes and public transportation that wish to uphold the preventative measures can require people to wear masks, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

However, proof of vaccination is no longer required to enter establishments, events, activities, airplanes and public transportation.

Citizens who wish to leave Saudi Arabia will be required to take a third booster dose after eight months, instead of three months. However, the new regulation does not apply to people under specific age groups or those who have been exempt from being vaccinated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

The SPA said that the ministry continues to encourage people to take the third booster shot to protect themselves from the virus.