Coronavirus: UAE reports 224 Covid-19 cases, 100 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 15,705

By Web Desk Published: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 5:13 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 224 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 100 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 15,705.

The new cases were detected through 2,1862 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 18 is 1,054,873 while total recoveries stand at 1,036,819. The death toll stands at 2,349.

Over 199,569,240 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

ALSO READ