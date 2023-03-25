Coronavirus: UAE reports 283 Covid-19 cases, 98 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 16,399

By Web Desk Published: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 3:48 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 3:51 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 283 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 98 recoveries and no deaths. This jump in numbers is the highest daily cases reported in 2023.

Total active cases in the country stand at 16,399.

The new cases were detected through 23,957 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 25 is 1,056,239 while total recoveries stand at 1,037,491. The death toll stands at 2,349.

Over 199,692,384 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

